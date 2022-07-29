Warrnambool man forever grateful to be given second lease on life

When Geoff Rounds' kidney function dropped to 4 per cent in February 2015, he started dialysis.
He would be at the Warrnambool Base Hospital undergoing dialysis for four or five hours three days a week.
Mr Rounds said his body did not deal well with the treatment.
"I did nine months of dialysis and I did not find it easy," Mr Rounds said.
Fatigue and feeling extremely cold were two of the worst side affects.
"Most days I would come home from dialysis and I would be pretty tired," Mr Rounds said.
He said the prospect of remaining on dialysis until a match for a kidney transplant was found was a daunting prospect.
"Being sick can be very lonely," Mr Rounds said.
"I wasn't on the verge of giving up but I was feeling pretty down."
Mr Rounds, 56, said his partner Tania Ludeman picked up on how he was feeling about dialysis.
"I think she was a bit over me sooking and moaning about the dialysis," Mr Rounds laughed.
He had been in and out of hospital for his whole life after battling with kidney disease since the age of three.
Ms Ludeman told her partner of 15 years she was going to get tested to see if she was a match.
The odds were slim, Mr Rounds said, with family members usually the best candidates.
"It was a very emotional time when she found out she was a match," he said.
"It was something to look forward to - rather than thinking I would be on dialysis until a match was found."
The couple both underwent surgery at the Royal Melbourne Hospital in October, 2016.
Mr Rounds said while it sounds incomprehensible, when he awoke from the major surgery he felt "instantly well".
Ms Ludeman returned to work after seven weeks, while Mr Rounds travelled to Geelong every second day for three months to see his specialist, Professor John Agars.
Mr Rounds said the now-retired specialist, who was his doctor from a young age, was "a legend".
"He was terrific - he's a Geelong Cats supporter and I follow Essendon, so we would always talk footy," he said.
Mr Rounds said his life had changed in more ways than one.
He said while the term "new lease of life" sounds like a cliché, it's certainly the case for him.
"I feel like getting out and doing things now," Mr Rounds said.
Watching the action at Premier Speedway is something he now enjoys more than ever.
"I'm just so happy and so grateful," Mr Rounds said.
"It has certainly been life-changing."
Mr Rounds said in addition to Ms Ludeman, the couple's rescue cat Solomon had been a huge supporter.
The couple adopted him from the RSPCA when Mr Rounds started dialysis.
"He helped me get through dialysis and the transplant," Mr Rounds said.
"Seeing him when I got home was something to look forward to."
Mr Rounds said he believed animals were intuitive, something that was evident when he returned home from hospital after the transplant.
Clearly pleased to see his owner after months apart, Solomon crawled onto Mr Rounds' stomach and went to sleep where the incision for his operation had been made.
"That's something I'll never forget," Mr Rounds said.
He has encouraged people to become an organ donor during DonateLife Week.
"I think it's one of those things you should do," Mr Rounds said.
"Have a discussion with your family and friends and register to become a donor."
Data released to coincide with DonateLife Week shows 7951 Warrnambool residents - about 25 per cent - were registered organ donors.
The rate is slightly higher at 26 per cent in Moyne, while it is on a par in Corangamite and Southern Grampians Shire - 25 per cent.
Glenelg Shire Council has a higher rate, with 17456 residents registered as an order donor - a rate of 30 per cent.
DonateLife Victoria medical director Dr Rohit D'Costa said the biggest barrier to families saying yes to donation was not knowing their family member wanted to be a donor.
"In hospital, discussing organ and tissue donation comes at an intensely emotional time for families - usually when faced with the unexpected death of their loved one," Dr D'Costa said.
"When donation is possible, it helps when families know what their loved one wanted.
"Across Australia, nine in 10 families say yes to donation when their loved one was a registered donor, and this number is halved when a person is not registered and has not shared their wishes with their family.
"It's really important that everyone in our local community gets behind DonateLife Week, because right now in Australia there are 13 million people aged 16 and over who are eligible to register as organ and tissue donors - but haven't.
"Turning that number around starts with every single person who registers this DonateLife Week.
"We're aiming to get 100,000 more Australians signed on as organ and tissue donors and to give hope to the 1750 Australians currently on the waitlist for an organ transplant.
"I encourage people in Victoria to join the Great Registration Race for DonateLife Week and register to be an organ and tissue donor. It only takes one minute at donatelife.gov.au or just three taps in your Medicare app."
