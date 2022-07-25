South-west commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of one of the key dates of the Kokoda Campaign will pay tribute to the contribution of 23 local soldiers.
The men - many of them just teenagers - were part of the 39th Australian Infantry Battalion, a militia force, who - on August 8, 1942 - held the strategic village of Kokoda from the Japanese forces advancing on New Guinea during the Second World War.
Now, their memories will live on in Warrnambool with a permanent Walk of Honour displaying individual information panels and photos.
A Kokoda Day HNFL football match is also scheduled for August 6 between Warrnambool and Camperdown with the soldiers' names listed on specially-struck jumpers to be worn by both teams.
Project organiser with the 39th Australian Infantry Battalion Association Alfred Mallia is appealing to families of the soldiers for photos and information to compile the panels for the Walk of Honour, planned to extend from the RSL club east along the slopes of Cannon Hill to Pertobe Road.
Three indigenous soldiers, locals Reg and Harry Saunders and Keith Franklin, who fought in the Kokoda campaign in other battalions, will also be included. The panels are hoped to be in place in the coming months.
Mr Mallia said of the 23 soldiers, only Private William Joseph Gleeson's descendants had so far been traced and contributed to the project.
He's urging all families to come forward with information and also join a commemorative service and luncheon at the Reid Oval on August 6 as part of the Kokoda Day match program.
Kevin Gleeson remembers his uncle Bill Gleeson as a happy-go-lucky bloke who loved singing his favourite Irish tunes, but rarely speaking of his service in the jungles of New Guinea when he was just 21. Being wounded twice and standing beside a mate when he was killed by a Japanese sniper were not the kind of memories that Bill liked to share. Born in Yangery, Bill lived in Warrnambool until aged 12 before moving to Melbourne, returning to visit Warrnambool before his death at 92 in 2012.
District members who served in the 39th Australian Infantry Battalion were: James Edward Cadden, Donald Joseph Fitzpatrick (Camperdown); John Condon, John Raymond Flahavin, Joseph John Irving, Hector Henry Reaper (Port Fairy); Bernard Fleming (Hamilton); Ivan James Jackman, Aubrey Hudson Jackman (Terang); Raymond Chapman Hargreaves (Mortlake); Mervyn James Harrip (Koroit); Alfred Roy Denning, Hugh Harold Kelly, John William Goodwin, Percy Leonard Hall, Leonard Noel Tucker (Colac); Hedley Proctor Norman, Gwilym John Charles Taberner (Cobden); William Joseph Gleeson, Cyril Patrick Kelly, Harold Ambrose Lee, William Francis Sadler, Alexander Joseph Todd (Warrnambool).
Mr Mallia has also created a Walk of Honour at One Tree Hill in the Dandenongs and wants all Australians to appreciate the importance of the 39th Battalion's efforts in being the first battalion in history to resist the Japanese on Australian soil, as New Guinea was then.
He can be contacted by emailing alfredmallia5@gmail.com
