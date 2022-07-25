Kevin Gleeson remembers his uncle Bill Gleeson as a happy-go-lucky bloke who loved singing his favourite Irish tunes, but rarely speaking of his service in the jungles of New Guinea when he was just 21. Being wounded twice and standing beside a mate when he was killed by a Japanese sniper were not the kind of memories that Bill liked to share. Born in Yangery, Bill lived in Warrnambool until aged 12 before moving to Melbourne, returning to visit Warrnambool before his death at 92 in 2012.