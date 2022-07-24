Today across the south-west will be cloudy, while getting cooler and wet.
There's a 100 per cent chance of rain with the bureau also tipping a thunderstorm during the morning or afternoon.
Advertisement
Winds will be north-easterly 20 to 25 km/h tending northerly in the morning then turning west to north-westerly 20 to 30 km/h in the late afternoon.
There's also a sheep farmers alert in place.
Graziers are warned that lower temperatures, showers and fresh and gusty winds are expected in the far west overnight Monday, before extending across central and eastern Victoria on Tuesday.
Areas likely to be affected include the south-west and Wimmera districts on Monday night, extending to the Central and North Central districts early Tuesday morning, then the North East, West and South Gippsland and East Gippsland forecast districts during Tuesday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
On Monday Port Fairy is tipped to get to 16 degrees, Warrnambool, Heywood, Portland, Mortlake and Casterton 15, Hamilton 14 and Colac and Ararat 13.
But the red sunrise this morning warned of pending wet weather.
"Red sky in the morning, shepherds warning" means a red sky appears due to the high-pressure weather system having already moved east meaning the good weather has passed, most likely making way for a wet and windy low-pressure system.
Today northerly winds will freshen over Victoria due to a ridge over the east of state and a cold front moving across the Bight.
The cold front will cross Victoria on Monday as a low pressure system forms near western Tasmania.
Another cold front, embedded in the vigorous south-westerly flow associated with this low, will cross the state on Tuesday.
A high pressure system over South Australia will be responsible for maintaining a south-westerly flow over Victoria through to the weekend.
In Warrnambool on Monday the bureau is tipping between 1 and 15mm of rain with a 50 per cent chance of at least 5mm and a 25 per cent chance of at least 15mm.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 12.6 degrees, felt like 7.9 and since 9am yesterday we've had just a sprinkle of rain which hasn't registered in the gauge.
For the rest of the week, Tuesday we can expect showers and a top of 12 degrees, Wednesday showers 14, Thursday showers 12, Friday scattered showers 13, Saturday a mostly cloudy 13 and Sunday showers 12.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.