The Standard

On Monday Port Fairy is tipped to get to 16 degrees

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 24 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 9:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunrise warning: There was a bright red sky looking east over north Warrnambool this morning, an accurate predictor of rain ahead.

Today across the south-west will be cloudy, while getting cooler and wet.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.