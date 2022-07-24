The Standard

Hamilton Air Base crew takes top honours at Spirit of the CFA awards

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 24 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOURED: Kevin Safe and Kay Wraith with CFA acting chief officer Gavin Thompson. Picture: Blair Dellemijn, Uniform Photography.

They've been honoured at the state level but the humble team at Hamilton Air Base say they're most proud to carry on the legacy of the stalwart who started it all.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.