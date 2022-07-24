Emergency crews battle Glenormiston South blaze

UPDATED, 7.50pm:
A Camperdown police spokesperson says the house fire at a single-storey weatherboard house in Glenormiston South is non-suspicious and likely the result of a wiring fault or similar cause.
UPDATED, 3pm:
The fire is now under control but eight emergency vehicles remain at the incident.
EARLIER:
Eleven emergency services vehicles are attending the scene of a house fire in Glenormiston South but no injuries have so far been reported.
Emergency services including CFA crews are at the scene of a fire which broke out at a Kennas Lane property just before 1pm today.
A CFA spokesperson told The Standard there were no occupants of the single-storey weatherboard house and there have been no injuries reported.
The blaze is not yet under control.
A smoke warning was issued at 1.27pm for the surrounding area.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
