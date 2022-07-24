Matt Colbert entered Saturday's clash against Timboon Demons excited about the possibilities to lead the charge for the day.
The Panmure assistant took the reins from senior coach Chris Bant for the Warrnambool and District league clash, walking away with a 14.17 (101) to 4.8 (32) victory.
Colbert, who wasn't playing due to a niggling injury, said it was a thrill to coach the Bulldogs and continue to learn about what it takes.
"I did really enjoy it, I got a lot of help through the week from Chris and the rest of the coaching group," he told The Standard.
"It was a great experience, during the week it was a bigger workload to what I was used to. It was enjoyable taking training Tuesday night, going through the Thursday meeting and planning for Saturday.
"I've got a great appreciation for what Chris does week in, week out with playing as well as coaching and juggling both at once.
"He stood back and gave me a few little tips throughout the week of little things I probably wouldn't have picked up as an assistant. He was great, he let me run the show and sat back and took it in."
Colbert said the group responded well after a bright start from the Demons to find its groove in tough conditions.
"Timboon started well, they kicked the first two in the first five minutes and then after that kicked two more for the game and think we controlled the contest from there," he said.
He added he was 'touch and go' to return next round against Old Collegians while the club will assess Marcus Kelly's wrist injury.
