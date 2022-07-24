CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver gave a glowing report to Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan after he guided Ferago into third place in a $175,000 race at Caulfield on Saturday.
Oliver picked up the ride on Ferago following the suspension of regular jockey Jamie Mott.
Ryan said he was encouraged by the words of Oliver.
"Ollie said Ferago should be hard to beat next time wherever he goes," Ryan told The Standard.
"Ollie just had no luck in the run. The horse was tardy away from the barriers and was caught back on the fence.
"Ferago sprouted wings in the straight. He hit the line really hard and with an ounce of luck should have ran second and might have troubled the winner if he had got clear earlier."
The Warrnambool Cup winning trainer said the lightly raced five-year-old would have his next start in a heat of the Jericho Cup on the flat over 3100 metres at Warrnambool on Tuesday August 2.
Ferago will then make his jumps debut in a maiden hurdle at Ballarat on Monday August 29.
"We'll take Ferago to a heat of the Jericho Cup at Warrnambool for his next run," he said.
"I think he'll be competitive in a race like that and then we'll go to a maiden hurdle.
"He looks like a natural over the jumps. I'm sure he'll take to the jumps caper well.
"He has all the attributes to be a good jumper.
"He seems to be a natural as he stays well, handles all types of going and jumps really well.
"I think we'll put him away after his maiden hurdle run at Ballarat and focus on some nice jumps races in 2023."
Ryan paid $5500 for Ferago in an on-line sale earlier this year.
