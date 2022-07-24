The Standard

Patrick Ryan-trained Ferago places third in $175,000 race at Caulfield

By Tim Auld
Updated July 24 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:19am
THIRD: Champion jockey Damien Oliver rode Ferago at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver gave a glowing report to Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan after he guided Ferago into third place in a $175,000 race at Caulfield on Saturday.

