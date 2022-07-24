Old Collegians A Grade coach Jemmah Lynch admits she still has an eye on the ladder but for now is preferring to focus on each game as it comes.
The Warriors are within striking distance of making a late run at fifth spot after downing fifth-placed Dennington in a gritty 33-22 win in tough conditions at Davidson Oval.
"I don't know what it is, we seem to play really well against those top-five sides," Lynch said.
"We're just not as consistent and hopefully it doesn't hurt us on the run home, but we've played some really nice netball over the last few weeks and that sort of started against Rovers and that continued into Saturday.
"The girls have been playing well."
The Warriors face premiership hopefuls Panmure and Nirranda, as well as winless Kolora-Noorat in the run home.
"Last time we played Panmure we gave them a really good run for their money," she said. "Same with Nirranda, we were with them for a half.
"If we can continue this performance we'd love to upset some big teams.
"At the moment, we're taking it week-by-week and keeping a close eye on the ladder.
"Our focus is just building on what they've achieved so far."
Nirranda, meanwhile, flexed its muscles in a dominant 75-23 win against South Rovers, with the undefeated Blues compiling one of the performances of the season.
"The girls played a really nice game, I was really happy with it," Nirranda coach Lisa Arundell said.
"I did say that at the end, they should be happy with that effort.
"In wet-weather I thought that was as good a game we could have put forward, the conditions weren't great."
Arundell said the group was working together perfectly, with the Blues' biggest stars also in fine touch.
"That's been one of the most pleasing things over the last few weeks, we've been playing as a team," she said.
"It's at the point where there's no individuals in the team, it's just all of them playing for each other. There is always standout performances, but it's not just about that.
"(On Saturday) Jo Couch had a brilliant game, she just seemed to be all over the court and especially so strong defensively, and so did Steph Townsend and Amanda Gilbert combining in goals."
The Blues mentor said the squad was starting to hit their straps ahead of finals.
"We're looking at our combinations and ironing out any kinks and making them stronger," she said.
"We're looking at Rovers, we potentially could come up against them again in finals - it could be realistic we meet them again so there was a couple of matchups we wanted to have a look at so we know I've got something up my sleeve.
"There's always some fine-tuning to do and we've got three more weeks (before finals) but I'm very comfortable with where we're at at the moment."
In the remaining matches on Saturday, Russells Creek was far too strong for Kolora-Noorat winning 45-19, Merrivale controlled Allansford to clinch a comfortable 67-35 win while Panmure held off Timboon Demons to record a 57-45 victory.
