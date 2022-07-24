Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke is quietly confident his group is beginning to peak at the right time of the season.
The 2019 premiers are right up to their eyeballs in this season's premiership race and ticked off another box on Saturday in the hard-fought 17-point win against Russells Creek, 8.4 (52) to 4.11 (35).
Advertisement
"A lot of teams are the same, it's been a weird year with injuries and unavailabilities, but we feel we're peaking at the right time hopefully," he told The Standard.
The Power took control of the contest across the second and third quarters, holding the Creekers to one goal in the tough, muddy conditions.
"Like most games (on Saturday) it was a tough slog, the ground got pretty chopped up," Bourke said.
"We wanted to keep it simple and play wet weather footy, and I felt like we did that - we were able to wrestle the game in our control in the second and third quarters.
"We played some really good footy for the conditions, the boys cracked in hard which was great.
"But we had to simplify our game plan and at times that's when we're at our best, when there's no pressure or expectation on the players. We had a lot of great inside mids that stood up."
Gun recruit Lucas Boyd slotted four of the side's eight goals, with Bourke praising his key forwards for their impact on the contest.
"Lucas was great, he was disappointed in his performance against Merrivale which a lot of us were," he said.
"He stood up and as well with Ben Fraser, having the two keys compete, we know if they don't mark they'll bring it to ground which brings the small forwards into it.
"Both were really important for us."
Joel Moloney and Scott Judd were also instrumental in the win, while Daniel Nicholson, Samuel Grinter, Dylan Gunning were the best for the Creekers who have now lost three in a row.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.