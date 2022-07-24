MOLLY Hutt turns 22 next month.
She's been a regular in Cobden's open-grade netball side since her mid-teens.
But the goal attack remains committed to improving her game as the Bombers strive for a maiden Hampden league premiership.
"It is probably one of my better seasons so far," Hutt said.
"I have a few things (coach) Sophie (Hinkley) has got me to try and focus on, so that's helped my game a little bit.
"I am working on those certain things and putting them into my game and it's starting to show in the past few games.
"It's just about some structures in set plays and really being present. I am not the fastest player and I am trying to use my body a bit more instead of trying to run them out."
The second-placed Bombers held on for a two-goal win against a plucky Koroit on Saturday.
The Saints, sitting in fourth, stormed from nine goals down at the final break to push the game to the wire.
"We knew it was going to be tough, Koroit are very good at coming back in the last legs of games which they did," Hutt said.
"We were up by 10 or 11 at three-quarter-time and ended up only winning by two. They are very good at getting on top of you and getting loud I guess you would say.
"There were a few little mistakes we made but we didn't drop our heads and chipped away at it and got handy turnovers."
Hutt said her goal circle teammate Emily Finch put in a strong performance.
"Her holds were a lot better and we incorporated what we did at training during the week with that, so it was really good to see," she said.
"Sophie Blain played a really good game as well."
Meanwhile, an experienced player's ability to create scoring options was the catalyst for Hamilton Kangaroos' success.
Roos coach Nat O'Dea said Leesa Iredell's performance in the 44-32 win against Terang Mortlake at D.C Farran Oval was "outstanding".
"Leesa's second half was outstanding," she said.
"Her short, sharp work in attack created a lot more options to finish with accuracy in the goal circle."
O'Dea, whose Roos are 12 points in arrears of fifth-placed Warrnambool with four rounds to play, said it was a tricky day for netball.
Scores were tied nine-all at the first break before the Roos broke away.
"In wet cold slippery conditions, the first quarter was a close contest as both teams adjusted to the playing conditions," she said.
"In the second we were able to decrease our errors and start applying defensive pressure to create options to take a three-goal lead into half-time.
"Overall it was a fantastic team effort in challenging conditions."
In other round 14 games, North Warrnambool Eagles edged home against Portland 41-32 in a rain-soaked contest at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
It helped consolidate the Skye Billings-coached side's spot in the top-three. It is a game clear of Koroit.
A nine-goal quarter-time advantage was enough to steer ladder-leader South Warrnambool to a 57-41 win over Warrnambool.
