The Standard

Ricky Henderson a game-changer for South Warrnambool, defender Harry Lee injured

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 24 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME-CHANGER: Ricky Henderson kicked four of South Warrnambool's eight goals in tricky weather conditions on Saturday. Picture: Anthony Brady

AN opposition coach says one of the Hampden league's most dangerous players was a game-changer in challenging conditions on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.