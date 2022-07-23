COBDEN coach Dan Casey says ladder-leader Koroit taught his team a lesson in efficiency on Saturday.
The Bombers took until the final term to kick a goal in a rain-soaked Hampden league contest, falling 10.11 (71) to 1.5 (11) at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
"We were too small, Koroit were too big and in 50/50 chances they showed their class whereas our 50/50 chances we just couldn't score," Casey said.
"They could kick goals out of nothing whereas we struggled for a score.
"We pressured well and had opportunities to be competitive up forward but just weren't big enough."
Koroit coach Chris McLaren was thrilled with his players' endeavour, highlighting Sam Dobson and Jack O'Sullivan in attack, midfielders Dylan McCutcheon and Paddy O'Sullivan and ruckman Jeremy Hausler.
"It was our first taste of real wet, weather stuff (this season)," he said.
"It would have been easy to go down there and complain about the weather and not start well and be a bit off your game but to the boys' credit they got themselves going early and embraced the conditions."
The Bombers lost Lachie Davis, in his first senior game of the season, to a broken collarbone in the opening term.
"He lasted five minutes. He's had a horror run," Casey said.
"He's been out with osteitis pubis."
Casey said Charlie Darcy, Liam Loubey and Grady Rooke impressed as did youngster Joe Hutt whose game style suited the conditions.
