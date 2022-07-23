Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp says his group is growing in maturity and confidence with every game.
It was far from pretty in muddy conditions and played with a ferocious intensity, but the Warriors clinched their second win on the trot, this time against Dennington to continue an exciting second half of the WDFNL season.
Fighting back from a first quarter deficit, the Warriors took control around the stoppages and set the game up with a dominant six goal to none second term, eventually running out 11.14 (80) to 4.4 (28) winners.
"We were too far off them (in the first quarter) and they were smarter around contested ball," Van de Camp said of the start to the match.
"Fortunately we composed ourselves at the back of the first and some stern words at quarter time and then we were able to tip the game right over in the second."
The recently reappointed Warriors mentor said the conditions forced the side to stick to basics.
"I spoke to the group before the start of the game, we don't as coaches have a lot of impact on a day like that," he said.
"All you can do is get the boys thinking about what you're doing, but it was just about the head in, first to the ball concept and will yourself, so it's about them and their internal drive rather than a coaching masterclass."
Van de Camp said the Warriors were building strong momentum rather than falling away with finals not in the picture this season.
"We spoke about that at three quarter time, there would be a point at this stage of the year where we'd be content with an effort, but we know effort is not good enough and it won't sustain you," he said.
"That comes off the back of wins, the boys are up and about and that excitement comes from wins. It's been a good back-end of the year but we want a big scalp before the end of the season."
The Warriors put together a strong team display but Van de Camp highlighted the individual work of some of his players.
"Jacob Brooks was outstanding in the midfield, skilful with the ball and composed on a day like this," he said.
"Another backman in Harry Hall was fantastic all day, didn't lose a contest all day and didn't get out marked."
Dennington coach Ben Thornton said the group battled hard in trying conditions with an undermanned side.
"We started really well - we spoke last week how our contested footy was down, our attack on the footy was down, but we turned that around," he said.
"We played the conditions but they were just better at playing the conditions. We take a lot of positives out of the game from what myself and Leigh Anderson (assistant coach) asked for, but we were unable to do it for the full four quarters."
The Dogs escaped any injuries out of the loss to the Warriors but will lose Sam Curtis for the season as he moves to Canada.
Thornton said club great and 2015 premiership coach Darcy Lewis was a welcome sight on the field, playing his first senior match since 2019.
"It was good bringing him in and when we lost our key stocks this week, we put the question to him and you know he'll do anything to help the club," he said.
"He's Dennington royalty I guess so a lot of these boys at the club who heard so much about him ran out a bit taller with him."
