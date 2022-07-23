The Standard

Old Collegians bank second win on the trot to continue strong Warrnambool and District league form

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 23 2022 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPION RETURNS: Former Dennington premiership coach Darcy Lewis is tackled in his first game back on Saturday against Old Collegians. Picture: Anthony Brady

Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp says his group is growing in maturity and confidence with every game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.