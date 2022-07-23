Camperdown is ready to make life very difficult for the league's final contenders.
Coach Leah Sinnott wants her side to help determine final positions by giving Koroit, Warrnambool, Hamilton and North Warrnambool a run for their money in the final four weeks.
"Our aim moving forward is we can't make finals but we can certainly make it hard for others," Sinnott said. "And just put it out there that we are a good strong team and we can challenge those top teams and make them work hard for it."
Camperdown celebrated its fifth win of the year against Port Fairy on Saturday, its strong first quarter setting up the 51-41 victory.
Sinnott was pleased by the way her squad chipped away at the Seagulls, while adapting quickly to wet conditions.
Our timing was pretty good in the wet conditions.- Leah Sinnott
"I thought we were pretty controlled with the ball, our timing was pretty good in the wet," she said. "That was a focus, making sure our leads were spot on given it's hard to change directions."
The Pies' accuracy was another strength, led by Krystal Baker's dominant performance in goals.
"I don't think (Krystal) missed a heap and if she did it was that wet slide off the back of the ring," Sinnott said. "We've sort of had patches of inaccuracy so that was a good game today and the space was there."
In what's been a rebuilding year for Camperdown, Sinnott remains happy with how the side has progressed, especially with several young players stepping up.
The loss keeps Port Fairy winless, with coach Renae Taylor disappointed by her team's efforts against the Pies.
"We didn't adapt to the elements and we made a lot of mistakes," she said. "We knew it would be a slower game but we tried to play too fast for the weather."
Taylor credited Camperdown's shooting, adding her squad missed their chances to narrow the gap.
"We had a lot of defensive touches but we just didn't protect the ball," she said.
The Pies lost goal keeper Lily Eldridge (illness) after quarter time, while the Seagulls dealt with several injuries, including a potential season-ending ankle injury to Alicia Moloney late in the game. Tilly Barmer also came off in the second after a heavy knock to the ground.
Taylor said an inconsistent year with line-up changes had hurt the Seagulls the most.
"It's been difficult to establish some type of momentum, with people unavailable or injured," she said. "I feel we had been gaining some momentum as a core group and improving and pushing teams but the last couple weeks have been disappointing with the way we've played."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
