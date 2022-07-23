Camperdown coach Neville Swayn feels the penny may have dropped for his young playing group.
A week after its scalp over finals-bound Portland, Camperdown consolidated a recent run of form with a ruthless 27.13 (175) to 4.5 (29) performance over a winless Port Fairy.
With scores levelled 2.2 (14) at quarter time, the Pies kicked 16 unanswered goals across the succeeding two terms to take an 100-point lead into the final change.
Swayn was undoubtedly pleased with his team's performance, particularly their ability to keep up the pressure.
"We had to be wary, we identified during the week this was (Port Fairy's) final in a way," he said. "Everything we thought they would do, they did.
"We were really tested first quarter and thought the back half of the quarter we started to get a bit of control. Our mids started it and it just gave our forwards some really good looks.
"The challenge after half time was could we continue on; it's very easy to have a lapse and fall into bad habits but we finished the game well."
Camperdown skipper Sam Gordon had a day out with 13 goals, though a multi-pronged forward line gifted the Pies various avenues to goal, including Zach Sinnott (three), Tim Fitzgerald (three) and Isaac Stephens (two).
"Externally people think it's all about Sam," Swayn said. "But we've got options there and then you throw in the little guys who will feed off of them. It becomes a forward six that is very dangerous."
After recording back-to-back wins for the first time this year, Swayn believes a switch may have flicked in his players.
"It's been building for the last four or five weeks but last week (against Portland) was the first week where we could do it for the whole game and I think we've done it again today," he said.
It's like the penny's finally dropped with what we've been working on all year and I think the guys now believe it.- Neville Swayn
"It's a young group, we've had a big turnover of players but it's like the penny's finally dropped with what we've been working on all year and I think the guys now believe it".
While Port Fairy captain Matt Sully toiled hard through the midfield, assistant coach Kaine Mercovich said it was hard for the group to regain momentum when things started to snowball.
"It's really disappointing, obviously our first quarter, scores were level but it's our inability to continue on with that and continue playing a tightly contested game of football," he said. "The result of the game is a lack of concentration in a lot of our younger fellas.
"When that goes down, we drop our heads a little bit and they get a roll on and it's hard to wrestle the momentum back."
Camperdown teen Myles Sinnott came off in the final term with a suspected broken jaw, while Port Fairy's Dylan Chapman was helped off early in the second after a knee to the ribs in a ruck contest. Andy McMeel (hip) will also be assessed for the Seagulls throughout the week.
Port Fairy teenager Charlie Henderson made his senior debut for the club.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
