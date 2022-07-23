As convincing and ruthless at it gets, Merrivale is peaking at the perfect time ahead of finals.
The Tigers put Allansford to the sword in a brilliant display despite the unsavoury conditions, downing the Cats by 130 points in the Warrnambool and District league on Saturday, 22.21 (153) to 3.5 (23).
In the wet conditions, the Tigers started hot, slamming on five goals to none in the first term to set the win up, which included two cracking finishes from mercurial forward Nathan Krepp.
Breaking the game open by hand and running in waves, it was the Tigers at their absolute best in a dominant four-quarter display.
Coach Josh Sobey said he was delighted with the performance.
"It was a good win - the boys came to play and adapted really well," he told The Standard.
"To have around 42 scoring shots in the end was great, we kept things on our terms."
The Tigers mentor said despite the conditions the group wanted to stick to what works for them.
"We've been working hard (on ball movement) and we didn't want to go away from that when we drove out here and seeing the conditions," he said.
"We wanted to stick to what we've been training all week - we've been focusing on us as a collective rather than individual performances and we've got that right in the last few weeks.
"I'm pleased we can see that as a group and can build on that now."
Sobey added a change prior to the bounce didn't unsettle the team.
"We had Matty Hausler pull out late which probably forced us to go a bit smaller - Sean Barnes had to ruck and give Manny (Sandow) a bit of a chop out," he said.
"It didn't impact us much which was pleasing."
Krepp was dynamic to finish with six majors while Blair McCutcheon was a menace, kicking five goals and doing everything with a layer of class.
Jack Gleeson and James Fary were also in the best for the Tigers.
Cats coach Tim Nowell didn't mince words after the loss, labelling the performance as 'embarrassing'.
"It is our worst game we've played this year," he said.
"Our endeavour wasn't there to be honest, Merrivale was on the run and we were very flat-footed.
"The condition's definitely played a part, but Merrivale went and had 43 shots on goal. They played better wet weather than us, so there's no excuse.
"I spoke to the boys after the game, it's really disheartening, almost embarrassing the loss. We're a lot better than that. It's pretty hard to find a positive."
