Foot and mouth disease a serious threat

Foot and mouth disease is on our doorstep in Bali. If it hops across the Timor Sea to mainland Australia it could cost this nation up to $80 billion to eradicate, and in other economic impacts. To put that in perspective, it is estimated a relatively minor outbreak in the UK in 2001 cost that country almost $19 billion.
One reason for the high potential cost in Australia is that a local outbreak would jeopardise flourishing meat export markets that have taken almost 200 years to establish. It would also end this country's 150-year record of keeping the virus at bay.
As we reported earlier this week, the south-west has a lot at stake should the disease find its way here. Wannon MP Dan Tehan said only a terrorist attack could do more damage to the region's agricultural industry.
While, unlike the coronavirus, foot and mouth disease is a very low-level threat to humans, it spreads like wildfire in cattle, sheep, goats and pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals. Animals can remain carriers even after they have apparently recovered and the symptoms have disappeared. And, while it is possible to respond to outbreaks with a vaccine, this strategy takes time to take effect. As a result many FMD-free countries deal with outbreaks using the traditional method; the mass slaughter of every animal that may have come into contact with an infected beast.
That was the way Australia's last, and worst, outbreak was contained at Werribee in 1872 when William McCulloch imported eight cattle - six bulls and two heifers - to Victoria from Britain.
All of that said however, there is no reason to panic or to stop eating Australian beef and lamb. The disease is still offshore and, if everybody does their bit, will not breach our bio-security defences. The message, as anybody who has watched Border Security knows, is clear; do not bring any kind of food product into Australia.
If you are travelling anywhere overseas and have been on a farm or may have been in contact with animals make sure you declare that on your return. And, if you have been in a country with FMD such as Indonesia, wash your clothes before departing for home and either have your footwear thoroughly cleaned or, better yet, leave it behind.
When you do get back make sure you have indicated on the incoming passenger card you have something to declare. This will ensure your footwear and clothing can be inspected and disinfected if necessary.
While FMD is a very different beast to COVID-19 the last three years have been a crash course in individual responsibility and personal biosecurity. At the end of the day it is up to us to protect our farmers, herds and flocks, and our economy.
In other news this week, quiet Kirkstall was thrust into the national spotlight with a double murder/suicide.
Warrnambool was also in the headlines after a man was jailed for brutally bashing Warrnambool police officers. Video footage of the incident was sickening. A county court judge released the video to the public to highlight the dangers police face every day. While the man was jailed, the state's police chief commissioner is calling for prosecutors to appeal what he said was an inadequate penalty.
We revealed that even with $500m being spent to upgrade the region's rail infrastructure and rolling stock that even when we get Vlocity trains in 2025 they won't include a snack bar. And they will have fewer seats than the existing out-dated carriages with the new trains only running sets of three carriages. This story provided some significant insights into what the service will look like.
Could change shelters be built at Warrnambool's McGennan car park? The city council has approved funds but the plan has to win state government department approval.
Great to see a multicultural festival is on the drawing board for Warrnambool again.
It was also good to see nationally-acclaimed performer Amy Shark playing to a packed house at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre this week. The region rarely hosts such high-profile talent these days and it was interesting Shark told the crowd she had been warned off doing a regional tour because she wouldn't sell enough tickets. As we know, regional audiences long for such performances and she should be commended for bringing her music to us rather than us having to go to Melbourne. It's also important to note, that without having a facility like Lighthouse Theatre, it wouldn't have been possible. Photographer Chris Doheny captured Shark in full flight, above.
Credit to Glenfyne farmer Dennis Rosolin for sharing his story this week about a farm accident that could have killed him. He shared his story in the hope of raising awareness about how easily accidents can happen on farms and the need to be vigilant.
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
