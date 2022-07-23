Foot and mouth disease a serious threat

It was also good to see nationally-acclaimed performer Amy Shark playing to a packed house at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre this week. The region rarely hosts such high-profile talent these days and it was interesting Shark told the crowd she had been warned off doing a regional tour because she wouldn't sell enough tickets. As we know, regional audiences long for such performances and she should be commended for bringing her music to us rather than us having to go to Melbourne. It's also important to note, that without having a facility like Lighthouse Theatre, it wouldn't have been possible. Photographer Chris Doheny captured Shark in full flight, above.

