The winners of The Warrnibald Prize 2022 were both inspired by other artists as their subjects in the annual portrait competition.
The announcement was made at Warrnambool Art Gallery on Friday.
Elizabeth Knight took out the top prize with her portrait of Liza McCosh - an academic with an arts career as an educator, artist and founder and director of Scope Galleries in Warrnambool.
"I couldn't believe it," Knight said. "I saw all of the other exceptional paintings and thought there is great talent in Warrnambool and it was great to see who they chose as their subjects."
Knight said the process to put the piece together involved doing sketches of McCosh, taking photographs then drawing and printing it.
She has studied and built her arts career in the United States of America, Japan and Australia.
McCosh, who judged The Warrnibald Prize 2021, said she was honoured to be chosen as a subject. "I trusted Liz's abilities," she said.
The judges (Barry Tate and Diana Warnes) said Knight's work accurately portrayed the subject. "With clear blue eyes, defined cheekbones and full red lips, Knight has captured an elegant and dedicated champion of the arts," they said.
Runner up Michelle Caithness said her choice of subject was "obvious".
"My partner is also an artist and we've been making paintings and sculptures about and in response to each other for quite some time because we're inspired by one another," she said.
Caithness said she was surprised and shocked to win her first art prize. "I was a little teary," she said.
The judges said "by highlighting the intimacy of the portrait of a fellow artist, Michelle has captured the defining likeness with considered marks to convey a sense of Clive".
Also on display were the works of the six Junior Warrnibald 2021 winners.
WAG director Aaron Bradbrook said the prize presented a rare opportunity for the community to single out and celebrate south-west residents and exhibit the works of artists at different stages of their career.
It is presented in partnership with WDEA Works raising funds for the ArtLink program assisting "people of all abilities to achieve their potential".
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
