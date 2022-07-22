The Standard

Police are making inquiries after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Bank Street, Port Fairy.

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:15am
COLLISION: A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Port Fairy this afternoon. This is a file image. Picture: Morgan Hancock

POLICE are making inquiries into an incident in Port Fairy this afternoon after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

