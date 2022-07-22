POLICE are making inquiries into an incident in Port Fairy this afternoon after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said a 23-year-old man was hit on Bank Street at an unknown time.
"We're not sure if he (the pedestrian) was on or near the pedestrian crossing," Sergeant Walkley said.
"He was taken to ambulance to Warrnambool Base Hospital with minor injuries.
"Police have spoken to the driver involved in the collision.
"Police have dashcam footage of the incident and will be making further inquiries."
If you have any information on the incident please contact Port Fairy police station on 5568 1007.
More to come.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
