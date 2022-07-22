OLD Collegians president Simon Dawson says the Warrnambool and District league club wanted to give its coaches more time to build its young lists.
Senior football coach Ben van de Camp has recommitted for a second season as has reserves mentor Matt Lenehan, giving the Davidson Oval-based club stability at the top.
Jemmah Lynch and Rebecca Kavanagh will join forces as A grade netball co-coaches in 2023 too.
The pair is working together this year with Kavanagh helping Lynch and will be officially joint mentors next season.
Dawson said it was "a relief" to lock in the club's leaders for another season.
"I think Ben sees it as a long-term project and to build from where we are and Jemmah is a bit the same," he said.
"She put a lot of work in over the pre-season to get the girls to where they're at now so I think to do one year would've been a bit disappointing for her.
"They both have the foundations to build on it for next year."
Old Collegians can see growth under van de Camp.
"Ben is very enthusiastic about what he wants and how we do it," Dawson said.
"He's brought some new ideas to the club which has been great and built on from where (ex-coach) Nick Sheehan and Matt Dempsey set us up."
Van de Camp said he was was bullish about the Warriors' prospects.
"You take these roles on knowing you're not going to achieve all you want to in one year unless you're a miracle worker and I'm not," he said.
"The biggest upside is we've started planning for 2023 already. You never stop thinking about recruits but it enables us to start thinking about that process a lot earlier than last year when I came in (as coach) in September."
The Dennington St John's Primary School principal said the Warriors' focus this season was skill and decision-making development.
"We're at the point now where we can take it to another level and that's where our focus starts to change for next year," van de Camp said.
"We can say we have our kicking skills to a certain point that will enable us to start putting this plan in play, that's the exciting thing and provides a level of satisfaction, and one of the simplest things they've improved on is the enthusiasm.
"The connection they have built with each other now - and bringing so many new players in means that's always going to take time - is amazing and there's a real team bond. Training has a positive vibe to it - it's fun but we work hard."
Dawson, a first-year president, said Lenehan had joined the club this season and made an immediate impact as reserves coach.
"Matt has had a lot of new ideas and worked well with the junior players and given them a fair run in the reserves," he said.
"They have really liked his style and attitude towards them."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
