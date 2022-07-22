Mark Murphy hopes to put Warrnambool cricket on the map through his participation in this year's Renegades Recruit.
The Brierly-Christ Church division one captain is one of 12 male recruits announced to compete in the television program, with the winner earning an opportunity to link up with a Renegades Academy squad ahead of Big Bash League 12. It follows Nestles player Gabby Lenehan's selection in the women's program last month.
One of six regionally-based recruits, Murphy, 29, is aiming to do his club and the wider Warrnambool and District Cricket Association proud.
"I'm half representing a town and our association and putting us on the map," he said. "We only really get heard of when we go down for country week. But also, not many people obviously hear about Brierly and what we're doing as well. To not only represent the association but my club, it's something I'm really proud of."
Murphy said he was surprised to learn he had been chosen for the program but couldn't pass up the opportunity to be a part of it.
"I initially filled (a form) out a couple months ago thinking I wouldn't hear anything from it," he said. "Then about two or three weeks ago, I got a call and didn't know if it was serious or not because I'd sort of half forgotten about it. It went from there and has happened really quick."
Murphy, who has represented the WDCA at past country weeks and spent 2018 playing in England, said the opportunity to learn off seasoned professionals was part of the reason he applied for the program.
"I thought it'd be a great opportunity to go down and see the quality but also further my cricketing knowledge and get some insights into a higher standard of cricket," he said. "They had a few of the younger Renegades players there and I wanted to go down and feed off them and learn as much as I could."
Murphy, who has already completed one session, said the experience had been fantastic thus far.
"We went down to Junction Oval and got to have a nets sessions," he said. "The facilities were just unbelievable. To be able to have access to those facilities and go in and train amongst some really talented players and get some feedback from Simon Helmot, who was a former Renegades men's coach and coaches the WBBL side now, was a really great opportunity and the reason why I wanted to do it."
The first episode will see the the squad cut from 12 down to six before a final three is chosen ahead of the third and final episode. With the final winner chosen by the public, Murphy hopes the south-west community can get behind him throughout the process.
"If I'm fortunate to get down to the final three, which I have very high hopes for, I'd love to get all of Warrnambool around it," he said. "I'm happy to be on it and put our name out there."
The first episode will air on Monday, August 1 on 7Plus and the Renegades Facebook Page, with episodes to follow each Monday night.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
