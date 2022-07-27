The Standard
What's on

Warrnambool author Wendy Scarfe's latest novel, One Bright Morning has been released

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOVEL: Warrnambool author Wendy Scarfe with her new book One Bright Morning inspired by The Bombing of Darwin. Picture: Anthony Brady

INSPIRED by The Bombing of Darwin 80 years ago, Warrnambool author Wendy Scarfe's latest release is a historical novel of war and love.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.