INSPIRED by The Bombing of Darwin 80 years ago, Warrnambool author Wendy Scarfe's latest release is a historical novel of war and love.
Ms Scarfe is launching One Bright Morning at Warrnambool Library on Thursday at 6pm.
The story centres of Zeny and Robert and their relationship during World War Two with the Bombing of Darwin - the novel's "climax".
Ms Scarfe said one of her many trips to Darwin sparked her interest in writing the story the had long thought about.
"It was a lovely morning and the water was sparkly and bright and clear," she said.
"I looked into the sky and I thought one day all those decades ago a flight of almost 200 Japanese bombers appeared and that was the end of Darwin.
The longtime author said growing up during World War Two she "lived in the society of war".
"Looking back, I think of all the things around me that were unusual and I recall - and this is a pivotal point in writing the book - when I was eight-year's-old when my mother said to my father during the evening meal 'when i went into Melbourne today, all the boards outside news agents had in large black letter Darwin bombed'.
"I'll never forget that moment nor my mother's intense fear."
The Scarfe's lived through air raid drills - her father was an air raid warden and when the war began was drafted into munitions production, while her mother was a Red Cross worker.
"I was surrounded by people at home who were involved in the war effort," Ms Scarfe said.
This book was published to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Dariwn which happened on February 19, 1942.
"I'm interested in critical events in Australia's history - one of my books was set during the Great depression (Hunger town) and the other was set during World War One during the Referendum of conscription," Ms Scarfe said.
"I'm fascinated in how people react and cope with critical situations they're involved in - sometimes, not by any fault of themselves, it just happens around them and how they adjust - and how they cope with it.
The book begins in the morning of when Zeny hears news of the fall of Penang (in Malaysia).
"When she goes into work she's told there's been sudden arrangements made for the evacuation of British women and children from Kuala Lumpur - she is to get on a train tonight but she has promised a very close friend she'll go to her wedding that night and she doesn't leave," Ms Scarfe said.
"The next morning she knows that she must leave but there's no train."
She find transport and arrives in Darwin two months before the bombing.
Ms Scarfe said there was a structural problem with the book - she wanted to include a character that had experienced war and build up the story in the two months leading to the bombing.
She also had to ensure some details including dates remained factually correct while other aspects could be fictionalised.
"There's the constant pressure of waiting for the Japanese to come, then I have to build it against the incursions of the Japanese into the pacific which is the historical detail that I can't alter," Ms Scarfe said.
"I see it as sort of working in a framework of historical detail that i can't alter and has to be factually correct.
"Within that framework I can move the what happened and the situations and build on them."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
