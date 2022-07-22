The Standard
Updated
Watch

Warrnambool man Steven Cleary jailed over assault on police officers

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:23am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Footage: The video of Steven Cleary assaulting police was played to the court.

A Warrnambool man who assaulted two police officers in a violent attack during the height of the pandemic has been jailed for three years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.