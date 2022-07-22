The Standard

Nirranda forward Dylan Lees lines up for game 150 against South Rovers

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:50am, first published 2:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPERIENCED: Nirranda's Dylan Lees will play his 150th senior game on Saturday. Picture: Chris Doheny

Dylan Lees isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.