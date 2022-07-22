Dylan Lees isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
The forward, who plays his 150th senior game for Nirranda on Saturday, said he was locked in and a "Blue man for life".
Advertisement
Lees, 26, has been in fine form for the Warrnambool and District league ladder-leaders this year, appearing in 13 of a possible 14 games for a reward of 30 goals.
He played his junior football at Warrnambool before switching to Nirranda in 2013 to play senior football and hasn't left.
Running his own agricultural contracting business in Nirranda makes the drive to training easy, though it's mateship Lees credits as the biggest reason behind his commitment to the club.
Playing with all my mates every week, it's what footy is about.- Dylan Lees
"Just playing with all my mates every week, it's what footy is about," Lees said. "It's what's kept us all together out here.
"There was a group of us young fellas who got recruited to the club and a few of my long-term mates from the school days have come out since then.
"We've played a fair few games together now."
The 2018 senior premiership player has played his part in the Blues' sustained success in recent years.
"Every single season is different," he said. "Obviously 2018 was a very successful year but we put in a lot of work to get to where we were.
"The same in 2021, we put in a lot of work behind the scenes as a playing group and we were rewarded.
"And this year, it's starting to show but finals is a different story and we know that as a team.
"We've just got to make sure we're peaking at the right time of year."
Lees said timing their run into finals was crucial, with players going the extra mile to taste success in September.
"We've ramped up training now and all the boys are doing a bit extra Monday and Wednesday nights," he said.
"It's just a matter of peaking and getting your fitness right at the right time of year but also having a bit of fun on the sidelines."
Nirranda hosts South Rovers on Saturday, with the Lions eager to cause an upset in their bid to remain in finals contention.
Advertisement
Lees said he and his teammates would be ready for South Rovers' best.
"I didn't play them the last time but I know they had a fair few out with COVID-19," he said of the Blues' 160-point round six win.
"The message from us is they're a completely different side and we won't be taking them lightly."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.