Port Fairy all-rounder Maddie Green knows she has the skills but will work hard to better execute through a high performance state program.
Green, along with Mortlake-based batter Annabelle Glossop and Port Campbell quick Milly Illingworth, is among 20 cricketers selected in the 2022-23 Vic Country under 19 female emerging players squad.
Advertisement
Green, 17, said she was excited to learn she had made the squad, where feedback is invaluable.
"This is my fourth year in the program," she said. "It's been really good - when you head up to Melbourne you're looking at technique and you as a player."
Players will also vie for a spot in the final Vic Country team ahead of the Cricket Australia National championships held in Perth from December 5-12. Trial matches will be played throughout September.
Green, who has competed at two championships, is motivated to earn selection in the team.
When you head up to Melbourne you're looking at technique and you as a player.- Maddie Green
Glossop, 16, has also made previous squads as an under 15 and under 16 player and believes the program has helped her develop her game.
"The coaching is really good, you learn heaps of new stuff," Glossop said.
"And the other kids, you see really talented kids and you can learn off them by watching."
The batter said while Twenty20 was more her style of game, she hopes to work on her one-day form throughout this year's program.
"I'd like to get better at my batting, especially my one-dayers," she said. "I can lose my concentration a bit, just with longer games and fatigue."
Meanwhile, Green, who is a medium pace bowler, said she was determined to develop her decision-making skills in the coming months.
"Just valuing my wicket and my choice decision with my shots, especially with my batting," she said. "Because I know I have the skills if I use them correctly."
Both Green and Glossop will play premier cricket at Geelong Cricket Club this season, with the latter recently signing to the club from Essendon Maribyrnong.
Glossop said she'd been practising hitting every week for the past month and was looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season training at Geelong, which started on Tuesday.
"I'm looking forward to it, just getting my fitness up," she said. "And I get to see my mates again."
MORE SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.