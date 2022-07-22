UPDATE, 1.50pm:
Police have made a massive break-through in the investigation into a double fatal shooting in Kirkstall this morning.
Sources have confirmed the case is at this stage being considered solved.
The details of those fruitful inquiries have not yet been revealed.
UPDATE, Friday, 1pm:
Police have launched a manhunt for a white van believed to be involved in the double fatal shooting in Kirkstall on Friday morning.
Police only have a general description of the van.
It's believed that two men aged about 50 were gunned down about 10.20am on the side of Scotts North Road.
There were reports of shots being fired and the white van being in the area.
Sources have confirmed one man was shot to the head with a shotgun before a second man was run down and then shot twice.
UPDATE, Friday, 12.30pm:
Two men are dead after a shooting incident at Kirkstall.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said police were investigating after two men were found fatally wounded in Kirkstall on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to Kirkstall-Koroit Road, where two men were found injured around 10.20am.
Both men, who are yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.
More information will be provided when known.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
At noon: Warrnambool and district detectives and uniform police officers are attending an emergency incident at a address in Scotts North Road at Kirkstall, just east of Koroit.
The alarm was raised soon after 10.30am and the Victoria Police media unit are about to issue a statement.
Warrnambool-based crime investigation unit and sex offences and child abuse investigation team members, as well as family violence officers, have attended at the address as well as Koroit and Port Fairy uniform members.
There are reports that a serious incident has taken place and unconfirmed reports relating to a shooting involving a well-known local resident.
More to come.
Long-time senior journalist
