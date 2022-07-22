The Standard

Damien Oliver to ride Patrick Ryan-trained Ferago at Caulfield

By Tim Auld
July 22 2022 - 1:00am
CHANGE UP: Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan will use champion jockey Damien Oliver for a race this weekend. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Patrick Ryan has called on the services of champion jockey Damien Oliver to ride his consistent stayer Ferago at Caulfield on Saturday, after his regular rider Jamie Mott was suspended.

