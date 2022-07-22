Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has issued a cautious warning to punters regarding the chances of his jumper Elvison in a $60,000 open steeplechase at Casterton on Sunday.
Elvison, who will be ridden by New Zealand born jumps jockey Aaron Kuru has won three of his five starts around the picturesque course but he has to lump the huge impost of 74.5 kgs if he's to win the 'chase over 3800 metres.
"I'm just a bit worried about the big weight for Elvison," Wilde said. "Elvison is in great order and has a top record around Casterton but weight stops trains.
"He's carrying 9.5 kilograms more than the bottom weighted horses which is a big difference.
"I'm expecting he'll run well but as I said the weight is my biggest concern. Elvison loves the live jumps at Casterton and that's a huge advantage.
"It's a no claim jumps race so we had no other option but to put Aaron back on the horse. Aaron's got a great understanding of Elvison and rides around Casterton really well which is a huge bonus."
Bookmakers have installed Elvison as the $1.60 favourite for the feature event on the seven race program.
Wilde also saddles up American In Paris and Jimmy's Secret in the maiden hurdle and Tolemac runs in a restricted hurdle.
Top jumps trainer Eric Musgrove has a strong representation in the maiden and restricted hurdle.
The open steeplechase is scheduled to start at 1.58pm while the opening race is due to kick off at 12.38am.
