WARRNAMBOOL Seahawks know the equation.
The Alex Gynes-coached team remains in the Big V playoffs calculations with two games - one away and one at home - remaining.
The Seahawks travel to play Warrandyte Venom on Sunday afternoon before finishing their regular season against Bulleen at the Arc on Saturday, July 30.
The Seahawks enter the penultimate round in seventh spot behind RMIT Redbacks.
The top-six will compete in the final series.
"We are still in it. Rather than percentage, it goes on the split (between the two sides)," Gynes said.
"If RMIT and us finish on the same amount of wins, we would actually go through because we both won one game each and our winning margin (against them) is bigger.
"If we take care of what we need to do - we need to win both games and RMIT has three games left and we need them to lose two - the door is still open.
"RMIT plays Melbourne Uni, which is the top side, this weekend and they have a double-header to finish against Southern Peninsula and Collingwood.
"There is a bit to play for and everyone is pretty upbeat.
"We know if we play the way we can and we've shown in games throughout the season, we should be able to take care of Warrandyte and tick that box."
The Seahawks are wary of the Venom, who are out of finals contention but defeated Gynes' side by five points in round two.
"It is a tough place to play. There's not much of an atmosphere to be honest," he said.
"We'll have to generate our own energy; we won't have a crowd like we get at home."
Gynes, who is out of the moon boot after successful achilles surgery earlier this season, said Warrandyte would try and slow Warrnambool down.
"They like to take the energy out of the game and play a really slow game, walk the ball up the floor and use the full shot clock," he said.
"From our perspective, we're going to have to knuckle in and defend for longer stretches and we want to push the tempo and get out and run and see if we can generate some scores in transition."
Warrnambool will be without in-form centre Nathan Hardingham who is carrying a back complaint and won't be risked.
"He has strained his back unfortunately. It looks unlikely he'll be back for the regular season," Gynes said.
"If we sneak into finals it will be a decision during that week."
Third-placed Warrnambool Mermaids have a bye this weekend.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
