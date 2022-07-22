The Standard

Western Victoria Female Football League crowns 2022 best-and-fairest winners

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
July 22 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STANDOUT: Jane McMeel was a dominant player for South Warrnambool across the 2022 season. Picture: Morgan Hancock

SOUTH Warrnambool footballer Jane McMeel is the toast of the Western Victoria Female Football League competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.