SOUTH Warrnambool footballer Jane McMeel is the toast of the Western Victoria Female Football League competition.
McMeel was crowned the 2022 women's best-and-fairest on Friday night.
She edged out Tyrendarra's Nicola Clark - the reigning champion - in a tight vote count which was streamed online.
McMeel, who played in the Roosters' inaugural premiership in 2019, polled 14 votes, one more than Clark who took out the 2020 edition while playing for Portland.
Stawell's Vanilla Ika (11 votes) was third with Hamilton Kangaroos' Hinemoa Biddle-Maitland and Horsham Demons' Lauren Sykes rounding out the top-five with 10 votes apiece.
Jessica Rentsch made it back-to-back best-and-fairest wins in the under 18 competition.
The former Hamilton Kangaroo joined Portland for the 2022 season after her former club was forced to withdraw its under 18 side due to a lack of numbers.
Rentsch made an immediate impact for the Tigers.
She polled 17 votes to finish one clear of runner-up Paige Glover (Horsham).
South Warrnambool's Maggie Johnstone (14 votes) was third with Terang Mortlake's Sophie Curran (eight) finishing fourth.
Horsham Demons' Jedah Huf and South Warrnambool's Rosie Pickles - both NAB League players with Greater Western Victoria Rebels - were next with seven votes each.
