FORMING friendships through football has helped Brooke Peel settle into the south-west.
Peel, 24, moved from the New South Wales' Riverina to study at Horsham's Longerenong College before accepting work as a station-hand.
Advertisement
She joined Hamilton Kangaroos and is now one win away from a Western Victoria Female Football League women's premiership.
The key defender, who works on a sheep and cattle property between Dunkeld and Willaura, said sport had helped her make connections to her new home.
"I think so, especially post-COVID. Moving here it would've been good to get involved straight away being rural and not really meeting people apart from work," she said.
"So (football) has probably been the highlight of being down here to break up the monotony."
Peel, who played football during school and had a season in the Ballarat league in 2019, will play at either full-back or centre-half-back in Sunday's grand final at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
The Roos will play Horsham Demons in the decider.
"We have improved a fair bit over the season and got the confidence up," Peel said.
"Our ability to work as a team and learn each other's strengths and how we can work together on those and just a bit of morale (has been crucial).
"We've become mates and that's definitely helped."
Peel said the Pat Sherlock-coached Kangaroos were quietly confident of taking out just the second WVFFL women's premiership on offer.
A first-time premier will be crowned after South Warrnambool, which won in 2019 before the two COVID-19 wrecked seasons, was eliminated in last weekend's preliminary final.
"It wasn't so much of a thing back home and Vic is ahead of the times in regards to women's footy," Peel said.
"It is exciting and it's good to know there's options for the younger ones coming through to know they can start at a young age and develop.
"Our strengths will be keeping our one-on-ones with them and we can keep them covered if we stick to that and we probably have a fair bit of run in the team and some good defence as well."
Advertisement
The women's final will follow the under 18 decider.
South Warrnambool and Warrnambool will go head-to-head at 12.30pm in a battle between cross-town rivals.
The Roosters finished atop the table while the Blues won two finals to advance.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.