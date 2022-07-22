Tim McIntyre is unlikely to play for Koroit this season though could still be called upon if needed, according to coach Chris McLaren.
The premiership forward has yet to suit up for the Saints with five rounds home-and-away matches remaining.
Advertisement
"It's probably getting a bit late for Timmy," McLaren said. "He's been pretty keen to get playing but just being down in Geelong, I'd say it's unlikely but he is still registered with us. He hasn't quite got the volume of training in that he would have liked to play.
"I had a chat with Timmy this week, and he feels a little uncomfortable coming in at this stage of the year and potentially taking someone's spot.
"But in saying that, if we got hit with an injury curse, we could bring him in really late."
McLaren said Jarrod Korewha and Brett Harrington were close to returning in the next fortnight, while Jack Block and Patrick Haberfield are set to return from injury through the reserves this week. Block and Haberfield's last games were back in round seven.
Koroit travels to Cobden on Saturday, in what will be Frazer Robb's 50th senior game for the club.
"He's worked hard on his game and become a really reliable player for us in the last few years," McLaren said of Robb.
The Saints have made three changes, with Seamus Brady, Will Petersen and Mitchell Lloyd coming in for Connor Byrne, Finn O'Sullivan and Jamie Lloyd.
Despite winning their last meeting by more than 100 points, McLaren said Cobden was a "dangerous team" with quick ball movement.
"It's definitely an area we need to make sure we're on our game," he said. "Defending the ground and space. Up forward, Cobden have a lot of players who are quite crafty and creative, so we'll need to be careful.
"But we'll keep trying to play our method and hopefully put them under a bit of pressure."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.