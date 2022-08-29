Australian cricket great commits to city visit for Jericho Cup

He's not generally associated with the sport of kings, but Aussie cricketing great Dennis Lillee will join Warrnambool racegoers to pay tribute to the Australian Light Horse soldiers and their mounts at this year's Jericho Cup.
The former star Test fast bowler will present the winner's trophies for the feature Jericho Cup and the Charge at Beersheba Sprint at the November 27 meeting at the Warrnambool racecourse.
The sprint this year pays tribute to another lauded Test player, Albert 'Tibby' Cotter, who was killed in the 1917 Charge at Beersheba while serving in the 4th Light Horse as a stretcher bearer.
Jericho Cup founder Bill Gibbins said Lillee's attendance was a major fillip for the Cup.
"To have someone of his calibre here to honour the race keeps the fire burning to honour the people like Tibby Cotter who fought and died," Mr Gibbins told The Standard.
Mr Gibbins said Lillee had a personal military connection with his grandfather, Leonard Halifax, having served in the Middle East in World War Two.
Lillee, now 73, terrorised batsmen during the 1970s and early '80s and is regarded as the outstanding fast bowler of his generation.
He retired from international cricket in 1984 as the world's leading Test wicket-taker (355) and with keeper Rod Marsh, topped the bowler-fielding combination record with 95 dismissals.
Although Lillee and Cotter were born generations apart, Lillee in 1949 and Cotter 1883, their sporting careers could well have taken similar paths were it not for the intervention of war.
Cotter introduced the intimidating bouncer, was the fastest bowler of the day and had a reputation for breaking wickets.
He played 21 Tests between 1904 and 1912, taking 89 wickets for an average of 28.64.
Cotter enlisted in the AIF in 1915.
His poor eyesight ruled him out of a combat role, but he was accepted as a stretcher bearer, serving first in Gallipoli before the Middle East.
The Jericho Cup is an annual horse racing event in the city.
It started in 2018 and is run on the fourth Sunday after the Melbourne Cup.
