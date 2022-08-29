The Standard

Cricket great Dennis Lillee to pay tribute to Australian Light Horse soldiers at Warrnambool's Jericho Cup

By Jenny McLaren
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:49am, first published 1:00am
Australian cricket great commits to city visit for Jericho Cup

He's not generally associated with the sport of kings, but Aussie cricketing great Dennis Lillee will join Warrnambool racegoers to pay tribute to the Australian Light Horse soldiers and their mounts at this year's Jericho Cup.

