Proposed abalone farm near Portland back on the drawing board

A group of Portland residents are again fighting a proposed abalone farm.
In December 2020, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) knocked back Yumbah Aquaculture's $60 million plan at Dutton Way in Bolwarra, near Portland.
This came after lobbying from community members, who formed the group Help Save the Dutton Way.
However, the company behind the proposal - Yumbah Aquaculture - has resubmitted a revised planning application.
A state government spokeswoman confirmed the Minister for Planning had received an amended planning application for a smaller operation.
"An application has been received for a proposed abalone farm in Bolwarra that proposes an amendment to the Glenelg Planning Scheme," the spokeswoman said.
"No decision has yet been made on the application.
"Any decision will be made on the merits of the proposal in line with relevant legislation following community consultation."
A Help Save the Dutton Way spokesman said the revelation was disappointing.
"Less than two years ago, the Victorian Administrative Appeals Tribunal (VCAT) ruled that a proposed giant abalone farm could not be built next to homes in the seaside village of the Dutton Way, just outside the city of Portland," the spokesman said.
"Now, the Andrews Government, through the Victorian Minister for Planning, is considering ignoring that decision and granting permission for the very same company, Yumbah Aquaculture, to go ahead and build just such a development.
"This would mean, in effect, that the green valley that runs alongside the homes of Dutton Way would become a concrete industrial-like complex largely covered in dark mesh for the purpose of growing abalone on land, complete with huge sea-water pumps and associated mechanical equipment."
The spokesman encouraged community members to share their views on the proposal before it's too late.
"The Dutton Way community has vowed to continue its fight against the proposal and is calling on all residents to submit their views as soon as possible," he said.
Submissions close on August 1 and can be submitted via email to priority.projects@delwp.vic.gov.au.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
