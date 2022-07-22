Strong interest in parcel of land in Allansford with ocean frontage

A 27-hectare parcel of land could be the site for a future dream home.
Boasting 300 metres of ocean frontage, 'The Lookout' would be perfect for a home, accommodation or grazing.
Ray White Rural agent Gerard Delaney said the rural zoned parcel could be used for a number of purposes, subject to council approval.
Mr Delaney said he didn't think there had been a parcel of land with as much ocean frontage sold in recent years.
"The expected price range is $1.8 million plus," he said.
"It's only been listed recently and we've had interest from near and far."
"The well drained limestone based soils are supported by an established ryegrass and clover base, ideal for livestock or equine requirements," Mr Delaney said.
"With three phase power to the boundary and ground water that has been sourced previously by a stock bore, the stage is set to create something truly spectacular."
Mr Delaney said he expected there would be strong competition for the property, which will go to auction on September 16.
He said interest in south-west property remained strong, despite recent interest rate rises.
Mr Delaney said lifestyle properties were in high demand.
He is also selling another property - a four-bedroom home in Peterborough - that boasts stunning ocean views.
Interest has been strong in the property, which has a price range of between $1.25 and $1.35 million, he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
