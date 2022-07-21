Police are seeking to identify a man and woman in their 30s after violent unprovoked attacks outside a hotel which left two Portland residents with serious facial injuries.
Portland police Sergeant Ash Rawlings is appealing for witnesses and to identify the two persons of interest.
He said there was an incident outside Portland's Royal Hotel between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, July 16.
Two victims of unprovoked attacks, an 18-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman who tried to intervene, suffered facial injuries and concussion.
"There was an argument between two men which led to the first assault," Sergeant Rawlings said.
The first victim was struck to the head and then kneed to the head.
"The second assault happened when people attempted to intervene.
"A woman in her 40s suffered severe facial injuries when she was also punched and kneed to the head.
"Those injuries included a fractured nose and a fractured eye socket."
Sergeant Rawlings said the incident was being treated as high-end alcohol-fuelled violence.
"Both the man and woman, who are described as being in their 30s, were allegedly involved in the frightening physical assaults," he said.
"We have very clear CCTV footage of those involved before the incident.
"That incident was unprovoked and extremely violent."
Sergeant Rawlings requested that any witnesses or anyone who could identify the two persons of interest contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
