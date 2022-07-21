The Standard

Portland man, 31, charged with number of offences after alleged family violence incident

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 21 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 9:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with grabbing woman around the throat, remanded in custody

A 31-year-old Portland man is heading to Warrnambool court on Friday after an alleged family violence incident on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.