Man charged with grabbing woman around the throat, remanded in custody

A 31-year-old Portland man is heading to Warrnambool court on Friday after an alleged family violence incident on Thursday night.
The man has been charged with unlawful assault, breach bail, breaching an intervention order and possessing a drug of dependence.
Advertisement
Police will allege that at 9.20pm Thursday there was a verbal argument between and man and a woman, that during that dispute he grabbed her around throat and pushed her against a wall.
There was an anonymous call to Triple Zero (000) which led to police attending at an address.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
Two white tablets were found in his wallet which led to the man being charged with the drug offence.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.