The Standard
Updated

Caramut calls off away football clashes against Ararat Eagles due to outbreak

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 21 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 9:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More football games cancelled as COVID-19 cases rise

Another COVID outbreak has prompted a decision to call off more Mininera league games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.