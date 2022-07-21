More football games cancelled as COVID-19 cases rise

Another COVID outbreak has prompted a decision to call off more Mininera league games.
Caramut Football Netball Club has announced that it has been forced to take action to combat its current coronavirus outbreak.
"The heartbreaking decision has been made to forfeit both senior and reserves football against Ararat this weekend," the club said on its Facebook page.
"We will still have our under 16.5 football and our under 13, C, B and A grade netball (under 15 and U17 netball already had no games).
"Again there is no training tonight (Thursday) in the hopes that we can keep the virus away from the rest of the club.
"Stay healthy everyone."
Caramut Football Netball Club president Andrew Hassett said that COVID had impacted the senior footballers.
"It's just through our senior group. There were a few players on a bus together and that's put a hat to the senior and reserves footballers this weekend," he said.
"We've pulled the pin on the senior and reserves football, but the under 16 football and the A, B and C grade netball and the under 13 netball will go ahead."
Hassett said he hoped that the club would be ready for the next round against Tatyoon.
"A lot of the netballers have had COVID earlier in the season," he said.
"In more recent times we've had some individual cases but people have been able to stay away.
"But when you lose six or seven senior players, that makes it extremely difficult."
Hassett said being aware of the situation earlier in the week, he made contact with Ararat Eagles and warned them of a possible forfeit.
"That at least made it easier on them because the last forfeit against them left them with a lot of leftover food," he said.
"We didn't want to be in a position of forfeiting on a Friday night. We've tried to be as organised as possible," he said.
After 12 rounds Ararat Eagles are undefeated on top of the senior ladder while Caramut sits second last with one win to its credit for the season.
On Wednesday the club announced that due to a higher volume in cases it decided the best course of action was to cancel training this week.
"We are also cancelling the bus trip for Saturday as well. These actions are made in the hope that this will stop the spread and we can return to business as normal," a post said.
"Any changes will be announced on here as soon as we can."
On Monday a post said positive cases had been recorded by club members.
"We have had a couple of club members test positive today," a post said..
"Again, just a reminder to test if you have any symptoms and stay home if you are feeling unwell.
"If you do test positive at any time and need the assistance of the club please contact us and we will do all we can."
The Mininera league has suffered a number of COVID prompted forfeits this season.
Woorndoo Mortlake was forced to call off all senior football and netball matches against Tatyoon on May 21.
Then on the Friday morning before that round Hawkesdale-Macarthur became the second Mininera and District league club to withdraw all teams from competition, citing COVID-19 concerns.
The Eagles decided to cancel their round five football and netball matches against Ararat Eagles as the virus swept through the club.
It's understood that at other times both the Ararat Eagles and Great Western have also been severely impact by player shortages due to COVID.
South Rovers also forfeited its round six Warrnambool and district league reserves game on May 14 due to a combination of player shortage caused by COVID, colds and injury.
