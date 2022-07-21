Allansford is striving to claim a few handy scalps in the final month of the Warrnambool and District league season, according to coach Tim Nowell.
The Cats host finals-bound Merrivale on Saturday and Nowell told The Standard his group had one intention - to knock the Tigers off.
"Our goal for the last three or four weeks is to beat a top five side," he said.
"Last time we played Merrivale we played probably one quarter of football - it's been the story of our year and it hurt us on the day.
"We've set the challenge and we're up for it - we've got really good numbers at training both nights, the enthusiasm is high.
"We're working on the process of where we did good last time and what they did that hurt us, which was around the stoppages. We've put a fair bit of focus on that this week."
The Cats mentor said the group was playing confident football at the moment.
"The boys are coming off a really good win against Dennington, the confidence is up," he said. "In my mind there's no better time to take it up to one of these top-five sides.
"We had a conversation about it (on Thursday night), I think Merrivale is one of those underdog sides in the finals, they're a good young side and we'll need to play our best over four quarters.
"There's no other way to look at it, they are a side that should be higher up the ladder than they are."
