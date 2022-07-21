The Standard

Allansford ready for Merrivale test in WDFNL on Saturday, says mentor Tim Nowell

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG PLANS: Allansford coach Tim Nowell wants his side to claim a scalp in the run home. Picture: Anthony Brady

Allansford is striving to claim a few handy scalps in the final month of the Warrnambool and District league season, according to coach Tim Nowell.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.