Organisers of a heritage steam train journey to Warrnambool later in the year are breathing a sigh of relief after news that blocked access to the city's turntable is only temporary.
Access to the turntable has been cut off for essential work to be carried out, but rail enthusiast Eddie White was initially concerned it might be a permanent move.
But he is crossing his fingers that work will be completed by the time The Westcoaster steam train visits which is scheduled for October 22.
A V/Line spokesperson said it was continuing to support heritage rail services and completing essential maintenance works to ensure heritage operators can continue to use the Warrnambool turntable.
"We'll continue to work closely with heritage and freight operators to facilitate future services on the Warrnambool line," the spokesperson said.
Recent inspections had identified the need for essential maintenance works on the tracks leading to the Warrnambool turntable.
The turntable has now been temporarily closed to trains while further assessments and the subsequent maintenance works are completed.
V/Line said it was a normal process for maintenance of this type on infrastructure.
The exact maintenance requirements and timeframes are being determined by further assessments taking place over the coming weeks but once maintenance works are complete, the turntable will reopen for normal use.
The turntable is used by heritage rail operators so they can turn trains around at Warrnambool and return to Melbourne, and is also used on rare occasions by freight services.
Mr White said he had breathed a sigh of relief that it was still able to be used.
"Hopefully it is ready to go for October 22 when we're hoping to run the next Warrnambool Westcoaster," he said.
"Hopefully the repairs can be completed in time, otherwise we won't be able to run a train down."
Mr White said they had planned to bring the train down and back in a day pulling eight or nine carriages.
He said they planned to run short shuttles out to Allansford like previous visits - the last opportunity they will have to run trips in that format.
"With all these signalling upgrades we won't be able to do that again after this year," Mr White said.
After that, he said, any shuttles would have to go to probably Terang.
"It severely limits what we can and can't do," Mr White said.
The turntable was first installed in Warrnambool in 1990 after the council purchased the land to pave the way for the project to go ahead.
It was was brought to Warrnambool from the disused Mornington line and more than $35,000 was spent repairing it and another $8500 was spent on transportation.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
