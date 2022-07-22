The Standard

Warrnambool's turntable closed for repairs, steam train plans return visit

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
July 22 2022 - 5:30am
Full steam ahead: Eddie White is planning to bring The Westcoaster steam train back to Warrnambool in October.

Organisers of a heritage steam train journey to Warrnambool later in the year are breathing a sigh of relief after news that blocked access to the city's turntable is only temporary.

