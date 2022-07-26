The Standard

Warrnambool could soon be home to regional Victoria's first music conservatorium

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 26 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
High note: Tony Herbert, Fiona Pugh and Peter Schneider want to see a music conservatorium established in Warrnambool. Picture: Anthony Brady

Warrnambool could soon be home to its very own conservatorium of music - a first for regional Victoria - with the idea winning financial support for a new study.

