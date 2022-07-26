Warrnambool could soon be home to its very own conservatorium of music - a first for regional Victoria - with the idea winning financial support for a new study.
It is the first step in a larger-scale project with those behind the proposal revealing plans to establish a purpose-built conservatorium in Warrnambool that would act as a pilot program to be rolled out across other regional Victorian centres.
"It's gaining momentum," Peter Schneider said.
Mr Schneider, who is involved in the project in a private capacity and not in his role as chief executive officer of the city council, said the move had already attracted widespread interest from outside Warrnambool.
Chair of the expert-led music collective, and former city mayor, Tony Herbert, said a consultant had been appointed to conduct a pre-feasibility study which will be completed by September.
The study has been funded by "a fairly large sum" donated by local philanthropic trusts, Mr Herbert said.
"They could see so much potential in the whole idea," he said.
"Depending on the outcome we will then look to go to a full business plan."
Mr Herbert said there were 17 regional conservatoriums in NSW, but none in regional Victoria.
"Unfortunately Victoria is a bit Melbourne-centric. Our only conservatorium is in Melbourne," he said.
"From a livability and regional perspective, it would be a great addition to almost be the forerunner to roll out other music conservatoriums throughout regional Victoria."
Mr Herbert said the music scene in Warrnambool was alive but probably a little bit disconnected.
"Having a central hub will coordinate and bring it all together as far as teaching is concerned and maybe some research into music therapy, composing and performance," he said.
"It'll be a purpose-built or re-modelled facility that will house all this.
"Can you just imagine one of the great outcomes of all this might be that every school in Warrnambool and the region might have a fully qualified music teacher.
"The power of music and education joined together is just phenomenal."
A group of leading local musicians, teachers, festival creatives and community representatives have been working on the idea including music teacher Fiona Pugh.
Ms Pugh said Queensland, NSW and South Australia had invested heavily in music.
"We want Victoria to catch up and we want to start here... to be a central hub for music education and participation and performance in the region," she said.
Consultants Tony Grybowski and Associates will conduct the study which will start with a survey of arts organisations, education providers and interested community members.
The study will also look beyond the region.
"It's an exciting time to be considering what the region can offer as a centre for music excellence. This is an opportunity to imagine new ways of harnessing and supporting the voice and talent of artists across the region," Mr Grybowski said.
"We are looking forward to considering how the south-west can be a landmark in Victoria for regional music cultivation" he said.
To participate in the survey, which closes August 12, go to: https://www.tonygrybowski.com/southwest-music-survey
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
