WRAD director welcomes funding to attract health professionals

The head of Warrnambool's drug and alcohol centre hopes government incentives will help attract more health professionals.
Western Regional Alcohol and Drug Centre (WRAD) director Geoff Soma said recruiting health professionals and doctors had been difficult in the past couple of years.
He welcomed the state government's announcement of grants for people to accept positions in mental health and alcohol and other drugs positions in regional and rural areas.
"There are many barriers (to attracting staff) but this opportunity for increased funding support is a positive direction," Mr Soma said.
"WRAD with the help of WestVic PHN have been able to fund additional psychiatric and psychological supports for our clients through our Dual Diagnosis program.
"However, long-term we need a specific funding stream to help grow this program."
Rebecca Smith, who has worked as a health professional in drug and alcohol support for almost three decades, accepted a role as a dual diagnosis clinician at WRAD when she moved to Warrnambool two years ago.
She said the number of people seeking support for drug and alcohol issues had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Some people have said to me 'I didn't think I had a problem with alcohol until the pandemic'," Mrs Smith said.
"Social isolation has been really difficult for some people."
Mrs Smith said some clients had also turned to alcohol to deal with anxiety when the lockdown restrictions eased.
She said it was important for people with mental health and substance abuse issues to be able to access treatment that addresses the cause of their problems.
Mrs Smith said some people turned to drugs or alcohol to deal with trauma.
She said the role was rewarding and she loves living in Warrnambool.
"It's rewarding in the sense that change can be - and is - made," "Mrs Smith said.
"I love the slower pace of life in Warrnambool and the city's strong sense of community."
Mr Soma said funding to employ dual substance clinicians was extremely important.
"We know from many surveys and research that rates of mental illness in people seeking help for substance use are significantly higher than the general population," he said.
"Issues such as trauma, anxiety and depression are common yet the access to specialist skills to help deal with those conditions is already limited due to high wait lists and when you overlay a substance use problem, we find our clients don't always get fair access.
"Reaching out for help and admitting you believe you could have an issue is hard enough so beingable to offer a comprehensive service from the start is so important."
For issues with substance use and mental illness contact WRAD on 5564 5777.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
