CAN it be back-to-back wins for The Warrnibald Prize 2021 winner Georgina Sambell for this year's competition?
The winners for the 2022 south-west portrait competition will be announced at Warrnambool Art Gallery on Friday from 6-8pm.
Advertisement
The judges are Warrnambool artist Barry Tate and Riddoch Arts and Cultural Centre manager Diana Warnes.
Sambell is encouraging others to attend the opening. The exhibition runs from July 23-September 4.
"People should visit to support the artistic community of Warrnambool and the subjects being painted," she said.
Sambell said visitors would see a broad range of artwork from a diverse selection of artists.
"The artists have a range of skills and different styles and approaches to portrait art," she said.
"It used to be depict more well-known (south-west) people but has shifted to be more personal," Sambell said.
Sambell's entry this year depicts her mother, fellow artist Susan Sambell, who has also entered.
The Warrnibald Prize 2002 is a non-acquisitive open-entry portraiture exhibition and art prize.
There are four prizes up for grabs: The Warrnibald Prize (judges Selection) first get $2000 and second gets $500 and in The Archibool Prize (people's choice award) first is $2000 and second is $500.
Voting for the people's choice opens from 10am July 23 to 3pm September 3, with the winner announced at WAG on the 4th from 2-3pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.