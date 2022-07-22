City's new nine metre slide unveiled

A nine-metre slide that will be the centrepiece of a revamped Lake Pertobe has been unveiled.
The slide, part of a $2.9 million revamp of the adventure playground, was recently assembled off-site to double-check that everything fits together perfectly before being taken apart, sections of it powder coated, and sent to Warrnambool.
"A slide of this scale is best made from stainless steel to help it keep its structural integrity in our coastal setting," A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said.
"Being a tube instead of an open slide will help keep the sun off of its surface, and it will be oriented to reduce the sun's impact, but like the other metal slides in Lake Pertobe, parents do a good job of deciding if it's safe for their child to use on any given day."
The new adventure playground is on track to be ready for the city's busy summer period.
"As well as the slide tower, the new playground will have swings, a cubby, sand play spaces and agility challenges, with the junior playground area being partially fenced," the spokesman said.
"Integrating play equipment suitable for all abilities is a big part of the project, and the extensive network of new footpaths will make getting around Lake Pertobe easier for everyone.
"The playground will also include a shaded water play area, which we expect to be very popular."
The $2.9 million Lake Pertobe upgrade is being funded by the federal government's Building Better Regions Fund and Warrnambool City Council.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
