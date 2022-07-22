The Standard

City's new nine metre slide unveiled

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 22 2022 - 1:51am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A nine-metre slide that will be the centrepiece of a revamped Lake Pertobe has been unveiled.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.