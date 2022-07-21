Warrnambool Primary School incoming principal Peter Lee has had a homecoming after returning to the school he taught at more than a decade ago.
Mr Lee was appointed to the top job at the start of term two but is only now sinking his teeth into the role after a period of long service leave.
Advertisement
He has fond memories of his eight years teaching and is excited to return.
He said it was a great school with terrific leadership and he wanted to continue that. "It has been a shining light in terms of academic results and community input," Mr Lee said.
"Our main aim is to improve student outcomes and when we talk about that we mean well being, literacy, numeracy and being connected to their school and their community.
"That's what drives us and that's what drives me. I love it when we see really improved student outcomes."
Mr Lee said the Warrnambool school was double the size of Cobden Primary School where he was principal for the last 14 years.
"I was very sad to leave Cobden," he said. "That school is doing really well so it's time for someone else to take that on and enjoy what that community has to offer, because it's a very strong and vibrant community down there. It will be great for someone to put their stamp on that now.
His focus now is getting to know everyone at Warrnambool Primary School and to understand the areas it needs to work on.
"We're a Warrnambool family," he said. "I grew up here and it's my home and it's great to be back here working, as well as living."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.