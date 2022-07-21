HEAD to Port Fairy this weekend to watch a play about a homeless woman who befriends a Camden resident, in England, and lives in a van in his driveway for 15 years.
The Lady in the Van is being presented by Melbourne-based Highway 1 Theatre Company at Port Fairy Lecture Theatre on Friday from 7.30-9.45pm.
THEATRE: The Lady in the Van, Port Fairy Lecture Hall, 7.30-9.45pm (135 minutes).
LIVE MUSIC: Three Chain Road, Kirkstall Hotel.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
FOOTBALL: HFNL: North Warrnambool Eagles v Portland, Bushfield Recreation Reserve, from 2pm. WDFNL: Allansford v Merrivale, Allansford Recreation Reserve, from 2.15pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Michelles Velocity, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
SHOW: The World of Musicals, Lighthouse Theatre, 6-8pm.
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL: WVFFL under 18 and senior women's grand finals, Reid Oval, from 12.30pm.
BASKETBALL: South-west 3x3 series round one, 678 Raglan Parade, from 10am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
