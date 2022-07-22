The long-awaited State of the Environment report has been released, and it signals the Code Red warning for our environment. Australia has been reported to have lost more mammal species than any other continent, with at least 19 ecosystems showing signs of collapse or near collapse. Climate change, habitat loss, invasive species, pollution and mining were identified as major causes for the significant decline of our native species. This report is grim, and it is our wake up call. The human world is not separate from the natural world; we rely on the environment for food, water, air and natural resources. The Labor government needs act swiftly to strengthen and enforce environmental laws, provide significant funding to aid protection and recovery of the environment and to decarbonise our economy and society as rapidly as possible. This is not a "greenie leftie tree-hugging" issue; if we do not act swiftly to protect our natural environment, even our very own existence will be at risk.