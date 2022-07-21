Three south-west residents win $500 fuel vouchers in ACM competition

Three lucky south-west residents won a $500 fuel voucher as part of Australian Community Media's Australia-wide competition.
Warrnambool's Rex Clements said he was stunned to learn he had won a voucher.
Advertisement
"I've never won anything like this before," he said. "It will be a great help - especially at this time, with fuel prices rising."
Mr Clements said he and his wife travelled to Melbourne regularly to visit their two children. He said the voucher would help cover the cost of petrol for the trips.
Mr Clements has lived in Warrnambool for 30 years. He said he enjoys reading The Standard to find out what is going on in the local community.
Warrnambool's Jenny Dowie and Cobden's Robert Isbel also won $500 vouchers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.