Man armed with hammer overpowered during home invasion, now in custody

A 22-year-old Portland man is in custody on Thursday morning after allegedly turning up to a city address armed with a hammer and assaulting two residents.
Police say that during a physical altercation he was overpowered, officers were called and the man was charged with aggravated burglary.
The incident started about 5pm when the man arrived at an Edgar Street house armed with a hammer.
Police will allege he entered the home, assaulted a man and woman at the address with the hammer before there was a physical altercation.
During the fight the man was overpowered and is understood to have suffered some injuries.
Portland police were called, arrived, arrested the man, who was taken to the Portland police station.
There his injuries were assessed and he was transported to the Portland Base Hospital.
He was later taken back to the police station where he was interviewed and charged with aggravated burglary.
He has been remanded in custody overnight at the Warrnambool police station cells to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
It's understood that all parties were known to each other.
