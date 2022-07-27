After more than two years, Warrnambool's Deakin University has welcomed its first international students back on campus.
Seven students from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and one from the University of Hawaii have arrived in the city, excited to experience all Australia has to offer.
The students were due to come in 2021 but were unable to travel due to the pandemic. For some, it is their first time abroad.
They are studying a biology degree with an emphasis in marine biology and marine freshwater ecology.
Some are here for four months as they are in their final months of their degree, while others will live on campus and study in Warrnambool for the next 12 months.
Living in the Great Lakes Region in North America - the largest surface area of fresh water in the world - they have little experience of the ocean or coastal regions.
The group is finding the weather mild, compared to their winter where temperatures drop to as low as -30 degrees celsius. They're dressed in t-shirts while other students are rugged up in jackets.
Grady Duffy, 21, said it was a wonderful place to get hands-on learning about marine ecosystems.
"At home, we only had fresh water to study in the field, so choosing a coastal town to finish up the studies was an appealing choice," Grady said.
Jared Wells, 23, chose to study abroad as he felt it would be a great experience to learn more about his field in a different environment.
Melissa Ozburn, 21, is looking forward to networking and meeting people in the industry, that she wouldn't have had at home, and hopes to gain an internship over the summer holidays.
"I just love being here," Melissa said. "It is so much fun. It's so cool. The pure excitement we all get when we saw a kangaroo from the distance. We were all 'Oh my God'. It's just so cool being here."
Kieran Featherstone, 23, is also looking forward to studying classes here that he can't study at home.
Campus director Alister McCosh said Deakin University has had a partnership with the Wisconsin University for more than a decade and it was really exciting to have an international group back on campus.
"It's like having any students back on campus but the internationals bring a sense of vibrancy to the place," Mr McCosh said.
He said it gave domestic students a chance to meet overseas students and open their eyes to the possibility of studying abroad.
"It's been a long journey post COVID but the students from Whitewater have settled in really well and are loving life at Deakin Warrnambool."
